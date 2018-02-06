So, the Irish twang has topped a British poll of the sexiest accents

The public have voted, results are in, and the Irish accent is officially the sexiest accent going!

We always knew that our beautiful brogues were admired across the world, but there's something about actual statistics that make us feel that bit more smug.

A survey of British singletons found that the Irish twang was the most desired in a potential partner, while the regional dialects of Liverpool, Glasgow and Birmingham were deemed the least attractive.

The tone of someone's voice seemed to be a deciding factor when choosing a potential partner, with two thirds of those surveyed admitting they couldn't be with someone who had an annoying voice.

What's more, 25 per cent revealed they had dumped someone for having a physical trait or habit that they did not like.

Terrible teeth and talking with their mouth full topped the list of unsavoury attributes.

Paul Hunt, managing director of V2Cigs which conducted the poll, said: “It seems the British public are quite choosey about who they go out with but remember it’s not all about looks and habits."

Cigarettes also proved to be a major turn-off with over half of women saying they wouldn't date a man who smoked.

That said, more tha half of all smokers who took part in the poll said they would be willing to ditch the cigs if a date was on the cards.

So, if you're a non-smoker, chew with your mouth closed and hail from the Emerald Isle, you're pretty much in there.