So soft and so smooth! 10 hand creams we simply can’t live without

We spend so much time worrying about our faces, and which creams are best. 

However, we typically forget about our lovely hands – and they deserve some TLC also. 

So with that, we have done up a list of the BEST hand creams out there.

You won't regret it! 

1. Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, Clarins

Image result for clarins hand cream

2. Geranium & Walnut Hand Cream, Jo Malone

Image result for Geranium & Walnut Hand Cream

3. Alba White Truffle Hand Treatment, Molton Brown

Image result for Alba White Truffle Hand Treatment, Molton Brown.

4. Cherry Blossom Petal-Soft Hand Cream, L'Occitane

Related image

5.  Hand, Elbow and Foot Cream, human + kind

Image result for humankind hand cream

6. Multivitamin Hand & Nail Treatment, Dermalogica

7. ILUMA intense hand crème, IMAGE Skincare

Image result for ILUMA intense hand crème

8. Repairing and Comforting Hand Cream, Yon-Ka.

Image result for yonka hand cream

9. Intensive Hydrating Hand Lotion, Margaret Dabbs

Image result for margaret dabbs intensive hydrating hand lotion

10. Shea Hand Cream, The Body Shop

Image result for body shop shea hand cream

