So soft and so smooth! 10 hand creams we simply can’t live without
We spend so much time worrying about our faces, and which creams are best.
However, we typically forget about our lovely hands – and they deserve some TLC also.
So with that, we have done up a list of the BEST hand creams out there.
You won't regret it!
1. Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, Clarins.
2. Geranium & Walnut Hand Cream, Jo Malone.
3. Alba White Truffle Hand Treatment, Molton Brown.
4. Cherry Blossom Petal-Soft Hand Cream, L'Occitane.
5. Hand, Elbow and Foot Cream, human + kind.
6. Multivitamin Hand & Nail Treatment, Dermalogica.
7. ILUMA intense hand crème, IMAGE Skincare.
8. Repairing and Comforting Hand Cream, Yon-Ka.
9. Intensive Hydrating Hand Lotion, Margaret Dabbs.
10. Shea Hand Cream, The Body Shop.