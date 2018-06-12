So, science says pet names are actually good for your relationship

We've all been there.

As a young, free singleton you promised yourself you'd never use pet names for your future partner – after all, no one wants to be that couple.

Just hearing your friends refer to their other halves as "babe", "sweetheart" or "honey" was cringey enough to make you swear off romance for the rest of you life, but then all of a sudden, life throws you a curveball and you end up with a "babe" all of your own.

Slowly but surely the inside jokes and doting nicknames will creep their way into the relationship, and bam – you're just like every loved-up couple you've ever rolled your eyes at.

So, why does romance turn us all into mushy, baby-talking, doe-eyed softies?

Well, according to science, it likely stems from our parents.

“Baby talk is used really extensively, including cross-culturally, by mothers around the world,” Florida State University neuroanthropologist Professor Dean Falk told Broadly.

“It exists for language acquisition in infants, and it also expresses love and facilitates bonding between the mother and the infant."

She believes that couples use pet names for each other because it brings them back to their childhood memories and first love – their mother.

And while this all might sound a bit Freudian, it's actually one of the most natural ways to bond with a partner.

So, if you've got a "baby", "chicken" or even a "darling" in your life, chances are you're onto a winner.