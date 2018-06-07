SHEmazing!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in Ireland right now

Stop what you're doing and prepare for a second dose of Royal wedding fever, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumoured to be enjoying some quality time in Ireland as we speak. 

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are staying at the 5 star  Ashford Castle in Cong, Co. Mayo, which has previously played host to other high-profile guests such as John Lennon and former US President Ronald Reagan.

Locals in the area claim there's a huge security presence around the grounds of the castle, with all perimeters and local roads being patrolled. 

It was previously reported that the newlyweds would likely travel to Ireland shortly after their wedding, however it was originally thought that the pair would attend a series of events over the two-day visit. 

While there has been no official confirmation of a Royal presence in Ireland, all signs seem to indicate the newlyweds are in town! 

