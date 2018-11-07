Here’s EXACTLY what beauty influencers get paid per Insta post

When we watch our favourite beauty influencers, we're often left in awe at their lavish lifestyles.

From destroying designer handbags to jet setting at the drop of a (Supreme) hat, it seems that the worlds' top beauty influencers have money to burn.

A recent report by Hopper reveals exactly how much the globe's 10 most influential beauty gurus make per Instagram post – and with feeds saturated with #ad and #spon, it's not hard to see how they came by that hard earned dough.

1. Hudda Kattan @hudabeauty

Followers: 26 million Earnings per post: $33,000

Huda Kattan is easily one of the ost recognisable faces in the Instagram beauty set.

With her own booming beauty business and millions of Insta followers, her influencer is undeniable, and comes with a hefty price tag.

2. Zoe Sugg @zoella

Followers: 10 million Earnings per post: $16,000

Known as YouTube's sweetheart, Zoe Sugg's bubbly, Brighton based beauty content has enraptured audiences for a decade.

As well as promoting her own beauty and bath brand, Zoe puts her name to other beauty companies from time to time.

3. Nikkie De Jager @nikkitutorials

One of YouTube's most creative minds, Nikki Tutirials is the ultimate online trendsetter.

With her sponsored posts demanding top dollar, it's clear she give beauty brands the value they're seeking.

4. Naomi Giannopoulos @vegas_nay

Followers: 7.5 million Earnings per post: $12,00

Naomi is the ultimate sharer of stunning makeup looks, with her Instagram being the ideal place to find your night out face inspo.

5. Jeffree Star @jeffreestar

Followers: 7.7 million Earnings per post: $10,500

As one of the original Internet celebrities, it's only fitting that Queen Jeffree honours us with his presence on this list.

It's also no surprise, after a recent Shane Dawson documentary revealed that his earnings stretch into the multiple millions.

6. James Charles @jamescharles

Followers: 5.9 million Earnings per post: $9,750

The first male face of CoverGirl Cosmetics, James Charles swept onto the beauty scene two years ago, disintegrating gender boundaries with a wave of his blending brush.

7. Amra Olevic @amrezy

Followers: 5.5 million Earnings per post: $9,000

If you're after the perfect Inst feed, look no further.

Amara's perfectly curated and colour coded 'gram genuinely makes us feel that there is a sense of order in the world, and clearly brands feel the same.

8. Manny Gutierrez @mannymua

Followers: 5.1 million Earnings per post: $4,900

Manny MUA is one of the most beloved makeup artists on YouTube, with a solid fan base and serious skill.

Brands flock to him for creative content, much like his follower squad.

9. Shayla Mitchell @makeupshayla

Followers: 2.7 million Earnings per post: $4,400

Beauty blogger Shayla has one of the most skilled hands in the makeup world.

From stunning, subtle, shimmery looks to full glam makeovers, he love her look as much as brands do.

10. Amanda Steele @amandasteele

Followers 2.7 million Earnings per post: $4,200

One of Insta's edgier influencers, her posts are a medley of flawless selfies and iconic outfits.