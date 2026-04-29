ALDI’s rosé range is back!

There’s a particular kind of joy that comes with that first proper warm evening of the year. The kids are finally out of their winter coats, the garden is vaguely tempting, and somewhere in the back of your brain a little voice whispers:I think it’s rosé time.You’re not wrong. Rosé season is well and truly arriving, and ALDI has the bottles to prove it.

The supermarket has revealed that rosé sales jumped by 40% from April to May last year, which is hardly surprising when you think about it. Something shifts in late spring. The school runs feel slightly less grim. The evenings stretch out. And a chilled glass of pale pink wine starts to feel less like a treat and more like a basic human right.

As we head into May, ALDI is bringing back a curated selection of rosé favourites to stores nationwide, with prices starting from €5.99. Yes, really.

The viral one everyone’s been talking about

If you’ve seen a certain chicken-labelled bottle doing the rounds on social media, that’ll be the Pierre Jaurant Le Petit Poulet Rosé, priced at €8.99. It’s light, dry and refreshing — exactly the kind of wine that disappears faster than you planned when you’re sitting outside on a warm evening convincing yourself you’ve earned it (you have).

Le Petit Poulet rosé is a light, easy-drinking summer wine.

Also worth a look is the Jolie by Juliette Coteaux de Béziers Rosé at €8.99 — a beautifully pale pink wine from the spring/summer range with notes of strawberry and peach. It’s the sort of bottle that looks lovely on a garden table and tastes even better.

Jolie by Juliette rosé is an elegant pick for summer sipping.

Something a little more special

For those occasions when you want to step things up a notch, the Chassaux Et Fils Sainte Victoire Côtes de Provence Rosé at €11.99 is a gorgeous option. Provence rosé has a well-deserved reputation for being the real deal, and this one lives up to it. And if you’re in the mood for something organic, the Specially Selected Organic Costa Toscana Rosé at €9.99 delivers layered notes of white peach, raspberry and strawberry with a citrus finish that feels genuinely summery.

The full ALDI rosé range this season

Here’s everything available in ALDI stores nationwide right now:

Baron Saint Jean Rosé — €5.99 (75cl) ABV 10%

Specially Selected Pinot Grigio Blush — €7.99 (75cl) ABV 12%

Pierre Jaurant Le Petit Poulet Rosé — €8.99 (75cl) ABV 12.5%

Jolie by Juliette Coteaux De Béziers Rosé — €8.99 (75cl) ABV 12%

Specially Selected Organic Costa Toscana Rosé — €9.99 (75cl) ABV 12%

Chassaux Et Fils Sainte Victoire Rosé — €11.99 (75cl) ABV 12.5%

Whether it’s a spontaneous Friday night with friends, a quiet half hour once the kids are in bed, or a last-minute barbecue because Ireland actually delivered on the weather for once, there’s something on that list for every version of summer. And honestly, at those prices, you could grab a couple of bottles and not feel remotely guilty about it.

Rosé season is here. Embrace it.

Please drink responsibly.