So, here are the most admired people in the world for 2018

There are all sorts of reasons why we may admire a person – their talent, poise, sense of humour, beauty, or compassion, for starters.

With this in mind, it's fascinating to see which people we as the public most look up to. Will they be an actor, a politician, a beloved humanitarian?

Picture via GIPHY

Well, YouGov has all the answers! The site interviewed over 37,000 people from 35 different countries to figure out which people are most admired on Earth.

They calculate the results by first asking respondents if they admire the public figure at all, and then whether that particular figure is the one the respondent admires the most.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates topped the list for most admired men, which he's done ever since the YouGov survey first started.

A post shared by Bill Gates (@thisisbillgates) on Aug 11, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

Angelina Jolie has set herself apart as the most admired woman. She's achieved this in each of the last three surveys, ever since men and women were separated into different categories back in 2015.

Below are the top 20 admired men and top 20 admired women in the world:

Men Women 1. Bill Gates 1. Angelina Jolie 2. Barack Obama 2. Michelle Obama 3. Jackie Chan 3. Oprah Winfrey 4. Xi Jinping 4. Queen Elizabeth II 5. Jack Ma 5. Hillary Clinton 6. Vladimir Putin 6. Emma Watson 7. Dalai Lama 7. Malala Yousafzai 8. Narendra Modi 8. Angela Merkel 9. Amitabh Bachchan 9. Taylor Swift 10. Cristiano Ronaldo 10. Madonna 11. Lionel Messi 11. Aishwarya Rai 12. Warren Buffett 12. Priyanka Chopra 13. David Beckham 13. Deepika Padukone 14. Elon Musk 14. Gal Gadot 15. Michael Jordan 15. Theresa May 16. Pope Francis 16. Liu Yifei 17. Donald Trump 17. Yang Mi 18. Andy Lau 18. Fan Bingbing 19. Recep Tayyip Erdogan 19. Zhao Wei 20. Imran Khan 20. Elizabeth Warren

14 of the most admired women are actresses, singers or TV presenters. However, some of these figures from the entertainment industry are also renowned for their philanthropic work.

The men's category, on the other hand, is primarily filled with figures from the worlds of sport, politics, and business.

Barack Obama is in the second spot for the most admired man, just like last year, and Michelle Obama shot up three positions to be the second most admired woman in the world.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Jan 17, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

As for the current US president, Donald Trump has surprisingly risen one spot since the last survey, despite his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels and other scandals that have plagued his time in the White House.

Are you surprised by any of these rankings? Who is the public figure that you most admire?