Being able to be ‘boring’ together is the key to a lasting relationship

There comes a certain point in every relationship when you both form a mutual agreement to say bye-bye to loud clubs and over-priced taxis, and hello to Netflix binges and pizza meal deals.

On the surface we'll tell ourselves that we're never going to be that couple, but deep down we're secretly loving those lazy Saturday nights spent on the couch with our other halves.

And while social media has led to belive that the key to a happy relationship lies in a trek across South East Asia or at the bottom of a zipline in Switzerland, it turns out the answer is actually much simpler.

According to Mark Manson, author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k, relationships should “be as boring as possible.”

Speaking to Business Insider, he said: “That sounds really weird to people but if you think about it, a really happy 80-year-old couple that’s been together for 60 years, the reason that they’ve been together for 60 years, it isn’t because they took all these private jets and they had these crazy vacations and “Oh my God, look at their pictures.”

“It’s because that they were able to be boring together.”

It seems that the happiest couples actually live simple lifestyles, spending a lot of their time at home, cooking dinner and talking about the same old stuff day in and day out.

We know what you're thinking – why would you want to spend your life with someone who bores you?

Well, you don't necessarily have to leg it to the nearest library and pick up the most mundane human you can possibly find, but when you do find that special someone it's important that you're comfortable being bored around each other.

Mark continued: “A lot of people…don’t want to be a boring person, like we really want to be interesting people and have interesting lives but the problem is that, that conflicts with what makes a relationship good in a lot of cases.”

“A lot of cases, what makes you an interesting and complex person, makes you a really horrible person to be with romantically.”

“In a strange way, I feel like we need to cultivate more boredom in our lives, like boredom needs to be okay again. It needs to be seen as a good thing and I think it’s definitely a good thing for relationships.”

Hear, hear!