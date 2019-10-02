Smile! This device prints Polaroids straight from your mobile phone

FUJIFILM Corporation and its President, Kenji Sukeno, today announced the release of INSTAX Mini Link (RRP €120). This sleek instant photo printer will revolutionise how people embrace photography on their smart phones.

Linking to phones via Bluetooth, the nifty printer and dedicated mobile phone app makes it easier than ever to turn photos saved on smartphones into lasting memories. The INSTAX Mini Link is available in Ireland from today and in three attractive colours; dusky pink, ash white and dark denim.

QUALITY PRINTS IN AN INSTANT

What sets INSTAX Mini Link apart from other smartphone printers is the fantastic image quality which it delivers. The easy to use printer uses FUJIFILM real film technology to offer unrivalled prints, all of which feature the iconic INSTAX white boarder that the brand is famous for across the globe. In addition to quality prints, INSTAX Mini Link is lightweight for excellent portability. The printer truly is instant with a fast speed of about 12 seconds per print.

A NEW USER EXPERIENCE

Another distinctive feature of INSTAX Mini Link is the simple yet fun app that links smartphones to the printer. With multiple modes and functions there is something to meet every printing need, not to mention, lots of ways to have fun and stay entertained.

Simple Print – shoot with a superimposed INSTAX white frame that gives users a visual reference, so it eliminates any uncertainty of exactly what’s in the picture, ensuring users get the photo they want each time. This intuitive function allows for easy photo adjustments, such as making it larger or smaller, rotating it, applying a filter or adjusting brightness.

Video Print –this cool function allows users to scroll through video frames left to right to choose the most memorable moments. Once selected, all that’s left to do is press the extract button to turn their favourite part video clip into an Instax print.

Frame Print – The Frame Print feature allows users to pick from 27 different templates to create quirky and show stopping pictures.

Collage Print – this function has four amazing features that are perfect when creating images with friends. The Collage Print feature allows users to combine lots of their favourite photos onto one print.

Party Print – INSTAX Mini Link is all about connecting with friends and family and there is no better way to do that than with a Party Print. This entertaining feature gives users the ability to create one photo with loved ones by connecting up to five smartphones to the app. The app receives a picture from each of the devices and combines them into one INSTAX print. Once smartphones are linked together, users can select the layout of the images, or use ‘surprise mode’ to get a shock! In the “Surprise Mode,” no one knows what kind of pictures others have chosen and what the final print will look like until the images appear on the print.

Match Test – Have hours of fun with the Match Test function, a quirky game that allows the user to check the compatibility of two people in a photo. The app has the “Quick diagnosis” mode to check compatibility of people shown in a picture, and the “Precision diagnosis” mode that involves answering some questions.

TAKE CONTROL

When taking pictures from the printer’s dedicated app, users can use INSTAX Mini Link main unit to remotely control the camera operation. For example, they can zoom in and out by tilting the printer in different directions. Printing multiple copies of a picture has never been easier, simply hold the Link with the printout end pointing down and press the button at the centre.

Bring people together for a group shot by using the camera as remote controller for your smartphone’s camera.

INSTAX Mini Link is available now in FUJIFIILM outlets nationwide, RRP €120.00 prices may vary by retailer