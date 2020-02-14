SuperValu is selling Whispering Angel rosé for half price today

Rosé lovers, we have some joyous news. SuperValu is selling everyone's favourite rosé for half price this weekend.

Normally retailing at over €30.00, Whispering Angel, referred to as ‘Hampton’s Water’ by the New York Post, will be available for just €15.00 on Thursday, 13 and Friday 14 of February at SuperValu. This makes it a perfect gift for rosé lovers this Valentine’s Day or a must-have on Galentine’s Day the pre-Valentine’s Day event (February 13).

A Côtes de Provence rosé, the Whispering Angel by Caves d'Esclans is made from a thorough selection of the region’s very best terroirs, including the Motte, which is situated in the heart of Provence. Grapes consist primarily of Grenache, Cinsault, Rolle (vermentino), Syrah and Tibouren.

The optical sorting ensures only the best quality fruit is used in the final blend. The fruit is destemmed and crushed slightly at 7-8° Celsius to avoid oxidation. The free-run juice and pressed juices are then vinified in stainless steel with batonnage taking place twice a week.

Whispering Angel has a seductive pale pink colour with silver reflections. The aromatic palette of this Provence rosé reveals bags of fruit, both tangy citrus peel and small red berries, along with a delicate floral fragrance. The palate of this rosé is bone dry, with a texture that offers plenty of substance without lacking in finesse.

The wine has amassed a huge global following from celebrities to social influencers and has collected an affluent array of awards globally, most notably winning Brand of the Year by M. Shanken Communications Market Watch. The Whispering Angel flash sale will be available in all SuperValu stores nationwide and online at www.SuperValu.ie on 13 and 14 of February 2020.