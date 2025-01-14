Sky announces release date & full trailer for Boyzone docuseries

We finally have a full trailer for Boyzone’s upcoming documentary!

In August of last year, Sky announced that they had commissioned a brand-new documentary series, charting the rise of Irish boyband Boyzone.

The docuseries, which is titled Boyzone: No Matter What, will feature interviews with the four surviving members of Boyzone – Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, and Michael Graham – along with the loved ones of their late bandmate, Stephen Gately.

Now, ahead of its launch next month, fans have been treated to a full-length trailer for the upcoming docuseries!

Earlier today, the team behind Sky took to social media to share the official trailer for Boyzone: No Matter What, which can be viewed below.

The trailer showcases the four Boyzone members and their former manager, Louis Walsh, speaking to the camera in individual confessionals. As they reflect on the band’s legacy, viewers will have access to behind the scenes footage, spanning right back to Boyzone’s formation in 1993.

As well as highlighting Stephen’s untimely passing at the age of 33, the docuseries will also showcase the toxicity within the band, including the actions of Louis Walsh during his time as Boyzone’s manager.

“I prefer ordinary people, because they work harder and they do whatever you want at the start,” Louis states at one point, before adding: “[Boyzone] believed their own publicity. They forgot I wrote it.”

The boys then go on to express how their fame affected them, as Keith notes: “There were things that happened that were cruel.”

“Louis Walsh promised us the sun, moon and stars,” Shane also explains.

Following the trailer’s release, many Boyzone fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement, with one commenting on Instagram: “Always been a Boyzone fan from the early years, looking forward to watching this.”

“Love them. Can’t wait for this. Breaks my heart everytime I think about Stephen. I hope doing this has helped them all in some way,” another replied.

All three episodes of Boyzone: No Matter What will launch on Sky Documentaries and NOW on February 2.