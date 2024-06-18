Skincare travel tips: 4 expert tips to keep your skin healthy while travelling

Michelle Ryan, Ultraceuticals National Trainer shares her top tips to keep your skin thriving when travelling this summer.

Whether you’re on a long-haul flight, road trip, or spending a few nights away from home, changes in weather, lack of sleep, and air conditioning can wreck havoc on your skin.

We’ve turned to Michelle Ryan, a skin expert and Ultraceuticals' National Trainer, for her best tips on keeping skin thriving wherever you are.

Cleanse, twice!

Cleansing is an essential first step in any skincare routine, but a quick cleanse and rinse isn’t going to cut it if you want to thoroughly remove all the makeup, grime and sunscreen off your holiday skin.

This is where the importance of double cleansing—the secondary cleanse that allows the removal of stubborn impurities and pollutants that may congest the skin—is stressed. Removing this residue will leave your pores squeaky clean and allow better absorption of your serums and moisturisers. The Ultraceuticals Ultra Calming Cleanser (RRP €45.00) is gentle enough to use twice without irritating the skin barrier.

Hydrate

Cabin air, temperature drops, and more time spent outdoors are some of the many culprits that may leave your skin feeling extra dry or dehydrated while on holiday. In addition to drinking enough water before, during, and after your flight, boost hydration with a sheet mask. The Ultraceuticals Ultra B² Hydrating Mask (RRP €25.00) is a hydrogel mask designed to restore hydration and transform the appearance of tired and stressed skin.

Pre-flight facial treatment

Prep your skin before you go by booking a facial treatment. My go-to suggestion for optimal hydration before a trip is an Ultraceuticals Signature Facial Treatment with a PHA Resurfacing Treatment. Find your closest Ultraceuticals spa, salon, or clinic at ultraceuticals.ie/locations

SPF, daily.

No matter where you are, it’s always a good idea to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect your skin from damaging UVA and UVB radiation. Remember to apply and (reapply) SPF every two hours all over your face, neck, and ears. If you’re unsure which to pick, the best-selling Ultraceuticals’ Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser SPF 50 (€54.50) is available in Hydrating and Mattifying formulas.

