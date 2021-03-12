Skin looking tired? Top tips to get your skin glowing in no time.

LloydsPharmacy Pharmacist Rebecca Barry shares steps you can take to improve your skin’s health

After the harsh winter months our skin is in need of some tender loving care. Now more than ever, is the time to practice some self-care with a daily skincare routine that will keep your skin happily hydrated. With 33% off selected skincare until March 25th the LloydsPharmacy skincare offer means you can love your skin without breaking the bank. The offer, available on LloydsPharmacy.ie, includes brands such as Avene, Trilogy, Aveeno, Neostrata, Nivea, Leave and Eucerin so every skin type and concern is covered.

LloydsPharmacy skincare experts are on hand to help you create the perfect routine to suit your skin type and needs. Along with selecting the routine for your skin, there are some simple steps you can take to protect it. LloydsPharmacy Pharmacist Rebecca Barry has created a list of her top tips below, which will get your skin glowing in no time.

Keep your skin hydrated Adequate hydration is essential for glowing skin, and as the experts say, 'good skin starts from within'. You should consume 1.5-2 litres of water per day to keep skin moisturised and flush out toxins. Exfoliate! Regular exfoliation is an essential part of any good skincare routine. It helps to buff away dead skin cells and will leave skin glowing. Always use SPF It's very important to use SPF all year round. UV rays are as harmful in winter as in summer, so incorporating a good SPF into a skincare regime will prevent skin ageing and guard against skin damage. Using SPF will keep sun damage to a minimum and keep skin youthful and glowing. Pick products to suit your skin type All skin types are different and need products suited to individual skin types. It’s important to consider your skin type before selecting a product. Sensitive skin may sting or burn after product use

may sting or burn after product use Normal skin is clear and not sensitive

is clear and not sensitive Dry skin is flaky, itchy or rough

is flaky, itchy or rough Oily skin is shiny and greasy

is shiny and greasy Combination skin is dry in some areas and oily in others Double cleanse Cleansing removes makeup but also dirt oil and impurities. A single cleanse isn't always strong enough to remove all the grime gathered on skin throughout the day. Get your beauty sleep Skin works to repair itself during sleep so it's important to get the recommended 7-9 hours shut eye a night. It's called beauty sleep for a reason! Eat a well-balanced diet – we all love the odd bit of indulgence here and there, which is absolutely fine! But when it comes to taking care of your skin it is important to remember, what you eat can have a big impact. Make sure you’re including a wide range of seasonal fruit and vegetables in your diet, taking care of your skin from the inside out.

Regular updates on LloydsPharmacy stores will be available at www.lloydspharmacy.ie/ and from the LloydsPharmacy official social media channels, along with tips and advice to keep you and your family well. For all our latest opening hours visit our COVID-19 opening hours page.