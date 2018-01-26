‘Ski 600km and you can eat it’: Teen adventurer owns sexist YouTubers

After Jade Hameister gave a TEDx Talk detailing her expedition to the North Pole, the 16-year-old was subjected to a barrage of sexist comments from YouTubers.

Suggesting the Australian adventurer should focus on traditional female roles rather than, you know, owning it on the exploration front, one YouTuber wrote: "Good on you sweetie, maybe you could find a successful husband and make him a sandwich."

With the farcical criticism still ringing in her ears, Jade set off on her next expedition, and this time she was heading to the South Pole.

After performing what is known as the polar hat trick, Jade reached the South Pole on January 10, and reflected on her journey.

"We skied over to the Ceremonial South Pole (probably the Pole that everyone knows as the only South Pole – the barbers Pole with the flags) and the actual Geographic South Pole (which moves around 10m each year), which is marked separately," Jade wrote.

The teen then revealed she made the decision to return in order to leave a ham and cheese sandwich.

"Now ski 37 days and 600km to the South Pole and you can eat it," she wrote.

Ladies, we've found our new hero.

Jade, take a bow.

Images via Jade Hameister Facebook