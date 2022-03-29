Simone Ashley talks about exciting storyline for Bridgerton season 3

Spoiler Warning for Bridgerton Season 2

Bridgerton season two was finally released last week, as viewers around the world tuned in to see Lord Anthony Bridgerton meet his match.

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) may have spent the season courting Miss Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), but it was the sister, Kate (Simone Ashley) who caught his eye.

Anthony and Kate — lovingly referred to as Kanthony by the fans — have had such a slow burn romance this season, which reached a glorious climax in the final episode when the Viscount finally confessed his love for Miss Sharma.

As the season ended with Kanthony happily married, fans have been left anxiously wondering if this is the last we’ll see of Simone Ashley. After all, it was revealed last year that Regé Jean Page, who played our dashing Duke, will no longer be appearing in the show.

Putting our minds at ease though, Simone has revealed that there’s still lots of Miss Sharma to see in season three of Bridgerton.

“Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure,” the Sex Education star revealed when speaking to E! News.

Going on to talk about next season’s possible romance, Simone continued, “And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton] rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out.”

As the series loosely follows the storyline of a series of novels written by historical romance author Julia Quinn, the third season of Bridgerton should follow the third book, An Offer From A Gentleman, which follows Benedict Bridgerton’s love story.

However, judging by this comment it’s highly likely that show producer Shonda Rimes might skip to the fourth book in the series, which follows the third Bridgerton Brother, Colin Bridgerton’s romance.