Here’s how much you’ll pay to rent a 2 bed flat in 10 Irish counties

So, if you've tried looking for a place to rent in Dublin over the past year or two, you'll know that the market of having a bit of a meltdown.

If you're anything like us, outrageous rents and cramped bedsits have you thinking the grass truly is greener on the other side – and well, quite simply, the answer is yes.

Seeing as most businesses are based in the capital, many of us are forced to pay extortionate prices for a place close to work, but it's shocking how have your paycheck can stretch when you look a little further afield.

From the most to least expensive, here's a price comparison of two bedroom apartments in 10 locations across the country.

Dublin

Mount St. Anne's, Milltown, Dublin 6

Price per month: €2,500

Wicklow

The Mapels, Diamond Valley, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Price per month: €1,527

Cork

DEERPARK OFF FRIARS WALK, Cork City, Co. Cork

Price per month: €1,200

Louth

Park Way Grange Rath, Drogheda, Co. Louth, A92 D433

Price per month: €1,200

Galway

Eyre Square Centre Townhouses, Galway City, Co. Galway

Price per month: €1,170

Limerick

Lansdowne Hall, Limerick City, Co. Limerick

Price per month: €1,150

Kilkenny

Ashgrove, Parcnagowan, Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny, R95 WD32

Price per month: €950

Westmeath

25 Marlinstown Park, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Price per month: €950

Waterford

35, Penrose Court, Penrose Lane, Waterford City, Co. Waterford

Price per month: €750

Roscommon

The Oaks, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon

Price per month: €400