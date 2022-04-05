Show off your creativity with this Spring themed tablescape.

A Spring themed tablescape is a great way to show off your creativity – take some thoughtful decorative accents, mix in an assortment of spring-appropriate hues and textures, and you’re all set. Signature Editions Spring in Bloom uses layers of different colours and textures to create a striking springtime table.

One of Maria Reidy’s top tips is to start with the tablecloth and then build your look from there. Spring in Bloom features, a custom made in Ireland for Signature Editions Irish Linen Tablecloth in Lilac (€180). This 100% Irish linen tablecloth, is an item that you will have for years. Perfect for an 8 to 10 seater table this lilac tablecloth, woven and stitched in Ireland, is the ideal base for building this look. Layer this look with olive trimmed Italian linen placemats (set of 4, €100), exclusive to Signature Editions and completed with Irish linen napkins (set of 6, €120) in a gorgeous coral stripe, also woven and stitched in Ireland.

Surprise and delight your guests with some unique glassware and add character to your table with Signature Editions Opal Purple Tumbles (set of 6, €55) – mouth blown water tumblers with a delicate amount of fine light air bubbles. Pair this tumbler with the stemmed diamond wine glass, for the perfect pastel duo.

When decorating a table, one no-fail option is to fill a vase with flowers. So, keep things colourful by adding some bright and vibrant flowers to smaller vases. The cylinder shape of Signature Editions Green Glass Vase (€9) is the ideal vase for a single or double stem floral. You can also try adding visual interest by including vases that are of varying heights throughout your tablescape.

You can’t complete a table setting without placing your cutlery! Complete a memorable table setting by adding a pop of colour through brighter coloured cutlery. Signature Editions Solid Colour 5 Piece Cutlery Set in Olive (€54.95) will impress guests and create an eye-catching finish. Exclusive to Signature Editions, this olive cutlery set from French cutler, Capdeco epitomises everyday elegance, with each piece crafted in the brand’s French workshop. Comprising a starter fork and starter knife, dinner knife, dinner fork, dessert spoon this set is formed from 18/10 stainless steel with a durable nylon handle.

Finish your table by altering the natural light using candles – not only does this make any space more beautiful, it also creates a sense of cosiness and warmth too. Signature Editions Glass Tealight Holder with Yellow Petal Detail (small €12.50, large €18.95) will create the perfect atmosphere for your intimate dining experience.

For more visit www.signature-editions.ie.