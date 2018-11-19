Shopping madness: Here are ALL the Black Friday deals

The holy day of shopping is almost upon us – this Friday, November 23 is the sacred Black Friday and we CAN'T wait.

Get the Christmas list out and nab a bargain, and treat yourself too.

We've done ALL the hard work to make your shopping stress-free and complied those all-important codes.

Fashion

Boohoo was unreal last year, with 50 percent off. But this year, they're set to take it one step further.

They have dedicated a page to their savings this year, which includes early collection releases and top tips on how to make the best savings.

Pretty Little Things haven't missed out on the Black Friday magic and have set up this page for all the savings.

They're currently running a warm-up too, so save 30 percent using the code Cyber 30 in ROI and 25 percent if you're a UK hun, using the code EARLY25.

ASOS isn't playing around this year and has promised the biggest sale event of the year this Friday. You can head to this page to keep up-to-date with all the glorious savings you can make.

But if you can't wait until the end of the week, head to their outlet to enjoy 70 percent off brands.

Missguided have already got underway with the incredible Black Friday deals, so shop at your own pace and enjoy an incredible 50 percent off everything* using the discount code: CYBER50.

They have claimed they are "going harder than previous years" with their sale on Friday, so this will definitely be one to stop by and snap up some fantastic offers.

Littlewoods also got in on the action, they are holding a Black Friday Week, kicking off November 19 with new deals to be launched daily throughout the week and right into Cyber Monday.

The savings have come early for all you Nasty Gal fans, they have kicked off with 50 percent off everything* with the code: OHSNAP.

Forever 21 are counting down to Black Friday with deals all week.

H&M are currently preparing for the Friday madness with a 50 percent off Denim and Basics. Stay tuned later this week to see the real H&M Black Friday beast unleashed.

River Island has a 30 percent off partywear in the lead up to Black Friday in the UK and ROI.

Zara always goes big for this shopping holiday and this year is no different – for the sales sign up to their newsletter and get on site or in store on Friday.

Fitness

Gym + Coffee are ahead of the game and have released their Black Friday deals already. Their website is a haven of savage bargains and for you Irish gals, their Dundrum store is in full on sale mode.

Gymshark has fitness fans hyped for a 70 percent sale this Black Friday.

The company released the good news on their Twitter.

Blackout is coming…

Up to 70% off is something you don’t wanna miss.

Like this tweet to receive notifications and exclusive updates.#GymsharkBlackout pic.twitter.com/fhntYomHm9 — Gymshark (@Gymshark) November 9, 2018

And for all you protein junkies, MyProteins Black Friday sales have already begun with a minimum 40 percent off using the code: BLACK.

If you're looking for a fitness tracker, such as Fitbit or Garmin, Currys are running amazing deals – so snap up a bargain.

The Nutri Bullet is in every fitness junkies wet dream, and Lidl has unleashed a huge saving on the product. This Friday, you can purchase the 600 series Starter Kit for €49.99 or £39.99.

Nike has daily deals in the lead up to the big day, so check out their website.

JD Sports are also splashing out the savings and before the big day, you can head over and save 50 percent on their men's tees, vests and shorts, and 50 percent off women's tops and shorts too in Ireland. Or if you're located in the UK, they have a 50 percent sale off all clearance AND an extra 20 percent off if you use Unidays.

Adidas love Black Friday and this year won't be any different, so make sure you keep an eye on their website.

Tech

Argos has launched their Black Friday deals already and they will last until November 27, so if you're in need of a telly or laptop, you know where to shop.

The king of the deals Amazon, has incredible savings on all your tech gear and they've already got their sale well underway.

One place we didn't think of looking for our tech goodies was Lidl. But the supermarket has some UNREAL deals on tablets and the Philips 6203 Series 50" 4K Ultra Slim Smart LED TV. Check out the sweet deals if you're an ROI gal, here. Or if you're a British babe, here.

Harvey Norman are also getting involved in the action and you can sign up to their email service to get all the best offers.

Make-up & Skincare

Therapie Clinic is giving 20 percent off this Thursday, November 24 for only 24 hours and you can also get 20 percent off online.

Beauty Bay are taking part in this week's events and have said that their offers are on their way.

The savings are already happening at Superdrug, from toothbrushes to make-up and skincare, check them out here if you're from the UK and here if you're from Ireland.

Boots have also joined the fun and enjoy a variety of savings on a wide number of items here (ROI) and here (UK).

Homeware

Debenhams are spoiling us with offers starting from Tuesday, November 20, and their Black Friday sale won't be one to miss with their furniture deals. You can update the decor just in time for Christmas.

Argos have some sweet deals on their homeware and hopefully, they'll only get better as the week goes on.

Harvey Norman has loads of live Black Friday offers, which includes 60 percent off bedroom furniture and 50 percent off dining furniture.

House of Fraser currently have up to 60 percent off on selected lines, so go check them out.

I can hear your bank account screaming from here, happy shopping.