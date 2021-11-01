Shop the proudly ‘Made in Africa’ online store this Christmas

You can now buy incredible African products while supporting sustainable job creation in countries like Madagascar, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya this Christmas.

Proudly Made in Africa (PMIA) is an Irish charity promoting Africa's world-class products globally. They strive to promote ‘trade not aid’ messaging in everything they do and emphasise that creating sustainable African jobs is the best solution to African poverty.

“We’re changing up charity. We empower African producers to trade their world-class products globally. The result? Sustainable trade, not aid. By supporting African producers, connecting them with buyers, promoting their products and educating consumers, Proudly Made in Africa is empowering people.”

These innovative African businesses not only produce organic, fairly traded, environmentally friendly, award-winning products but also support female empowerment in Kenya and Tanzania, add value to improve livelihoods working towards living income and are leading habitat conservation efforts of the famous mountain gorilla.

PMIA supports, connects, and promotes these African businesses and now sells their products through the online store. Shop everything from organic teas, spices and cocoa beans to handmade soft toys, natural soaps, vegan certified and Great Taste Award winning chocolate and the world's first Fair Chain coffee. There is a huge range of products – here are a few of our favourites:

MIA Chocolate

MIA Chocolate (Madagascar) is a luxury bean-to-bar single origin chocolate bar range. MIA is vegan certified and winner of 4 Great Taste Awards. MIA boasts unique flavours including Hemp and Almond and Baobab Salted Nibs. MIA was also recently named 3rd most ethical chocolate company in Europe by EthicalConsumer.org (Mars and Cadbury not even making the top 40). They scored high on issues of climate change and worker’s rights.

Moyee Coffee

Moyee Coffee (Ethiopia) is the world's first Fair Chain coffee. Moyee works to reduce deforestation in the coffee supply chain. Roasted at source means they add value to improve livelihoods working towards living income.

Gorilla Coffee (Uganda) creates high-quality single-origin Arabica and Robusta coffee. The focus of Gorilla Coffee is to improve the livelihoods of coffee farmers through value addition and directly sourced from farmer co-operatives. The team at Gorilla Coffee also work to conserve the habitat of the famous mountain gorillas.

Kazi Yetu Tanzanian Tea Collection (Tanzania)

Kazi Tetu teas are traceable, organic, ethically sourced, and innovative. They want to promote value addition and women empowerment in Tanzania. The teas also come in colourful sustainable packaging with biodegradable tea bags.

Kenana Soft Toys (Kenya)

These fun, colourful and organic handmade soft toys are empowering over 500 Kenyan women in rural Kenya. The toys are made using organic certified cotton, AZO free dyes, and natural plant dyes from plants grown in the area.

You can shop the full range here: Proudly Made in Africa online store

*All producers are Proudly Made in Africa Awarded or in the process of achieving. This award independently assesses that all producers align to international standards for high quality products that are sustainable, socially responsible, fully sourced and packaged in Africa.