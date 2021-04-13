Shondaland reveal exciting news about Bridgerton’s future

Get excited, Bridgerton fans! Shondaland, the production company behind this brilliant historical romance series, has just made a big announcement about the show’s future, which is going to make Bridgerton fans everywhere extremely happy.

Taking to social media this afternoon, Shondaland shared a letter by Lady Whistledown herself.

“Esteemed members of the Ton,

It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…

Yours truly,

Lady Whisledown”

It’s official — we’re getting three more seasons of Bridgerton, with season two underway right now. As hardcore fans will know, Netflix’s period drama is based upon a very popular series of historical romance novels written by Julia Quinn.

Each book in this eight book series is based on a different sibling from the Bridgerton family, with the first book, and the first series of the Netflix series, following the eldest daughter, Daphne Bridgerton, on her quest for love.

It has already been confirmed that season two of the series will reflect the second novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and follow Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest sibling in the family.

In a previous letter from Lady Whistledown it was confirmed that production for season two was due to begin during spring this year. However, at the moment we don’t yet have a release date for this upcoming season.

One thing’s for certain though — we absolutely can not wait to watch!