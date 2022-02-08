Following its sensational sell-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre in October 2021, Willy Russell’s ‘Shirley Valentine’ makes a highly anticipated return to the Gaiety Theatre with performances from 29 March – 2 April 2022.

Ahead of the return to the Gaiety Theatre, Norma Sheahan says: “A good dose of Shirley Valentine is what we all need right now. Enough talking to the walls! And if you can’t get on hols yet, Shirley will give you a Greek Boost! Or help you rediscover your clitoris! Legend Willy Russell, the writer, zoomed us to create this Irish Shirley version! And he’s hoping to get to the glorious Gaiety for this run!”

Treat yourself to an evening of laughter and triumph, as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character Shirley Valentine.

Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self. With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self-absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.

So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.

Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world – and herself – in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?

Performances from 29 March – 2 April 2022 and tickets from €19 (including booking fee) are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.ie.