Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are expecting their first child together

It seems congratulations are in order for Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth as the couple are expecting their first child together!

While neither LaBeouf nor Goth have officially confirmed this exciting news, the 28-year-old actress was photographed this past weekend while she was out running errands in Pasadena, California, baring her growing baby bump.

In the photographs, Mia is seen wearing comfy legging, paired with a cosy black sweater and birkenstocks.

This will be the first baby for the couple who tied the knot in 2016, on a visit to Las Vegas with an Elivs impersonator as an officiant. The pair met four years previously, while co-starring in their film Nymphomaniac.

LaBeouf and Goth are said to have a notorious on-again-off-again relationship, as the pair separated and filed for divorce in September 2018.

From 2018 until 2019, the Transformers star dated English musician FKA Twigs, before going on to date American actress Margaret Qualley in 2020. However, their relationship reportedly ended in January 2021, after LaBeouf was sued the previous month by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, for alleged sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress, all allegations which Shia has denied.

LaBeouf and Goth sparked romance reumers yet again in 2020, as they were both spotted wearing their wedding rings, making people believe that the two were back together. Their relationship status was pretty much made official in June 2021, when the couple were seen walking hand-in-hand around Disneyland.