Kate Hudson welcomes baby girl and we love her name

Huge congratulations are in order for Kate Hudson who gave birth to her third child on October 2.

The Almost Famous actress and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed a beautiful baby girl into their family.

Kate announced her daughter's arrival on Instagram. The mum-of-three shared a series of pink photos captioned, "She's here."

The doting parents chose the sweetest name for their daughter.

"Welcome Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa," the mum wrote.

Kate explained the meaning behind her daughter's name: "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather Ron Fujikawa."

"Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honour."

The parents couldn't have chose a better name for their tiny tot.

We are over the moon for Kate and Danny.