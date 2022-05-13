Shawn Mendes is the face of a more sustainable Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger, has announced its “Play it Forward” partnership with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, to build upon their shared vision for a better future. The multifaceted collaboration will kick-off with Shawn Mendes as the face of the Summer 2022 global campaign, titled “Classics Reborn,” which features a collection fully made from more sustainable materials. Additionally, throughout his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, Shawn Mendes will wear more sustainable, custom-made Tommy Hilfiger styles, with Tommy Hilfiger also donating US$1 million to efforts to mitigate and offset the environmental impact of the tour. The partnership will culminate with a co-designed capsule collection, launching in Spring 2023, which will reimagine timeless style more sustainably through recycled and new material innovations, and circular design practices.

Launching May 16, 2022, the Tommy Hilfiger “Classics Reborn” campaign was shot by Craig McDean and features Shawn Mendes wearing styles from the 1985 Program collection, including the iconic 1985 polo which is made from organic cotton. Throughout the 1985 Program’s 2022 collections alone, the use of organic cotton reduces CO2eq by about 48% and avoids 692 tons of emissions — equivalent to 641 one-way flights from London to New York for one passenger.

For his upcoming Wonder: The World Tour, Shawn Mendes has committed to making the tour climate positive, by reducing CO2 emissions by 50% per show compared to his last world tour in 2019 and mitigating all remaining emissions through a combination of carbon removal and carbon avoidance projects. To support their shared mission and partnership, Tommy Hilfiger will donate US$1 million to help make the tour’s Sustainability & Tour Greening Program possible. A substantial portion of this investment will be donated to regenerative cotton farming, to continue to build upon the impact of Tommy Hilfiger’s wider sustainability initiatives. Throughout the tour, Shawn Mendes will also wear custom-made and more sustainable designs featuring looks made using liability fabrics and trimmings (leftovers from past Tommy Hilfiger collections), as well as vintage deadstock fabrics.

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” says Shawn Mendes. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve. I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me.”

In the coming months, further details of the “Play it Forward” collaboration will be shared by a strong digital presence and social-led storytelling across Tommy Hilfiger and Shawn Mendes’s social channels.