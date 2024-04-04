Shaughna Phillips shares moving birthday tribute to daughter Lucia

Shaughna Phillips is tugging at our heartstrings this morning.

The former Love Island star, who appeared on the hit ITV show in 2020, has written a heartwarming tribute to her daughter Lucia to mark a very special day- her first birthday.

As Shaughna celebrates the milestone birthday with her little one, she has shared a sweet message about her baby girl on social media alongside an emotional video.

The 29-year-old unveiled the footage, which is set to Jac Ross’ version of I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing by Aerosmith, to her 1.4M Instagram followers.

The video is a compilation of Lucia’s first year on earth, from moments after she was just born, up until the present day where she is pictured with ‘Birthday Girl’ balloons.

In the caption of the moving post, Shaughna wrote, “Happy 1st birthday my darling daughter Lucia. You are more than I ever could have imagined, life truly started when you arrived”.

“You are the happiest little girl with a determination and independence that I know is going to take the world by storm one day! The sky is the limit for you my dream girl”.

Phillips closed off by sweetly saying, “We love you so much, my little Aries twin”.

Many fans and loved ones headed to the comments to send birthday wishes to Lucia.

One commenter wrote, “Happy special milestone birthday Lucia.. have the most amazing day”.

“Aww happy 1st Birthday and happy 1st year mamma day Shauna”, penned a second commenter.

Another fan added, “Happy 1st Birthday Lucia. She's beautiful. Her reaching out for ur hand”, referencing an adorable moment in the video where Lucia is taking some steps and looks for her mum to hold her hand.

Shaughna welcomed Lucia into the world with her ex-boyfriend Billy in April of last year.

During Shaughna’s pregnancy, Billy was charged with drug offences and later sentenced to nine years in prison.

The former reality star recently opened up on her Oh Baby! podcast about bringing Lucia to visit Billy in prison.

She revealed, “Lucia is very young, she doesn’t know where she is. To her, as long as she’s getting a bottle and people are fussing over her, she’s happy. Whereas there’s obviously other kids there that are aware of where they are, and I literally just stare at people and I’m like, ‘I want to cry for you’”.