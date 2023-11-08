Shaughna Phillips says she doesn’t want daughter to see Love Island

Shaughna Phillips has revealed how she’d feel if her daughter watched her during her appearance on Love Island.

Shaughna, who took part in Love Island in 2020, gave birth to her first child in April of this year.

The mum-of-one has now admitted she will ‘do her best’ to make sure her daughter Lucia doesn't ever watch Love Island.

While speaking on her new Oh, Baby! podcast with Holly Connolly, Shaughna shared a bit of information about herself to new listeners and spoke about her time in the villa.

“I was on Love Island like literally 25 years ago but it was 2020. Oh my God, I don’t even know that girl. I don’t know who she is. She seems like a good time girl, she seems great, but I don’t know her”.

“If I watched that season back, it would just be like me watching it as a viewer. I’d be like, ‘I don’t know these people’”.

The 29-year-old continued, “We’re all grown up, we’re all just different people now. The thought, can I just add, the thought of Lucia, watching my Love Island season when she’s older- I will need a lot of therapy”.

“I will do my utmost, I will need a lot of help, and I will do my absolute best to make sure she doesn’t even know what Love Island is”.

Phillips added, “I love Love Island. I owe it everything. But, if I can get away with Lucia not knowing what Love Island is, I’ve won”.

Shaughna spent five weeks on Love Island and was dumped from the show after she failed to recouple with anyone after Callum Jones coupled up with Molly Smith.

Shaughna welcomed baby Lucia into the world with her ex-boyfriend Billy in April and admitted, “My darling Lucia, I wish I had you sooner so I could love you longer”.