Shaughna Phillips’ partner released from prison ahead of her due date

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has confirmed that her partner has been released from prison, weeks before their second child’s birth.

In December 2023, Billy Webb was sentenced to nine years in prison for conspiracy to supply cocaine. Then, in November of last year, the 29-year-old was moved to an open prison, meaning that he was occasionally allowed to visit home.

In the aftermath of Billy’s arrest in January 2023, Shaughna – who was six months pregnant with daughter Lucia at the time – confirmed that the pair had split. However, the reality star has since revealed that they have rekindled their relationship, and are expecting their second child together.

Now, ahead of their daughter’s due date in November, Shaughna has announced that Billy has been released early from prison, and will subsequently be able to support her through her labour.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to share a snap of herself, Billy and their two-year-old daughter, Lucia.

In the photo, Billy can be seen holding Lucia and kissing his partner’s cheek, as Shaughna cradles her growing bump.

“It all worked out,” Shaughna simply penned in her caption, along with a white heart emoji.

Following the reality star’s exciting update, many of Shaughna’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to express their delight for her.

“So pleased for you both xx,” one fan responded.

“We love to see it!!!!” another exclaimed.

“Happy for you babe,” a third follower commented.

After announcing her pregnancy in June, Shaughna was quizzed on Instagram about whether the couple had been trying for another baby.

“It was the first time my ovulation window coincided with Billy being home, but I was definitely not expecting it to happen first time and I know I am so so so lucky and grateful! And it happened to be Valentine's Day! A modern day love story,” she penned at the time.

Shaughna also confirmed that Billy would be home in time for the birth, writing: “We definitely wouldn't have tried for this baby if he wasn't going to be here. I'm so intrigued to see how he's going to be at the birth because he is not good with blood AT ALL. So I feel like watching him react will take my mind off of what is happening."