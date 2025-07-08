Shaughna Phillips details ‘gender disappointment’ with second child

Shaughna Phillips has opened up about her experience with ‘gender disappointment’.

Last month, the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting her second child with her partner, Billy Webb. The couple are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Lucia, who was born in April 2023.

Now, after finding out the gender of her second child, Shaughna has been reflecting on her thoughts on the matter.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to post a belated video update, which was filmed almost three months ago.

“I am week fourteen now and today we found out the gender, so that was really exciting. I won’t say the gender in this, just in case we decide for whatever reason not to share it. I don’t plan on not not sharing it, but just in case,” Shaughna stated.

“I don’t know whether I have that gender disappointment feeling, but it was the opposite to the one I envisaged. I don’t know the best way to describe it. I don’t want to give too much away, but I had an idea of my children,” she admitted.

“I also had reasons for why I wanted a boy or a girl, so I am happy. It took me a minute to get my head around it, but I’m happy now and I’m excited, and I’m looking for clothes and stuff like that,” the reality star concluded.

In the caption of her video, Shaughna further wrote: “On the topic of gender disappointment, I definitely didn’t have it, but I can understand people that do! I hate the judgement that comes with being a mum sometimes.”

Following her honest admission, many of Shaughna’s fans have since been sending her their advice.

“I have 2 girls and absolutely love it. Once they're happy and healthy that's all a mam needs x,” one replied.

“I think it’s a boy, but regardless congrats and hoping you have a happy and healthy pregnancy x,” another commented.

Shaughna initially revealed her pregnancy with her second child on June 22, by sharing a video on Instagram with the simple caption: “Adding a little more love to our family…”