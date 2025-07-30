Shaughna Phillips admits why she was ‘shocked’ by second child’s gender

Shaughna Phillips has explained why she initially felt “shocked” about the gender of her second child.

Yesterday (July 29), the former Love Island star announced that she is expecting another baby girl with her partner, Billy Webb.

The couple, who are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Lucia, initially confirmed their pregnancy last month.

Prior to revealing her unborn baby’s gender, Shaughna had admitted online that she had vaguely experienced “gender disappointment”, and that it wasn’t the result she was expecting.

Now, following her exciting news, Shaughna has shared an explanation for why she was shocked when she first discovered her little one’s gender.

Earlier today, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories to ask her followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

During the session, one of Shaughna’s fans quizzed her on whether or not she ultimately had “gender disappointment”.

“I wouldn't say disappointment, but I was convinced I was going to have a boy for some reason so it was more shock,” the reality star clarified in a written caption, before going on to admit that she is not planning on having any more children.

“I would also like to stop at 2, so I thought one of each would tick all the boxes, I get to experience both etc, but now I am so so so excited it's a girl. I always wanted a sister, and they're going to be so close in age, I want them to be best friends forever and ever,” she gushed further.

“Plus I get to use all of Lucia's expensive girl clothes again, not that she has loads because like I said, convinced I would have a boy so she's only got the odd dress and jacket that was expensive, but yay to reusing! Basically half price haha,” Shaughna teased.

On June 22, Shaughna announced that she is expecting her second child with Billy.

At the time, the proud mum took to Instagram to upload a video montage containing her positive pregnancy test, her blossoming bump, and Lucia wearing a t-shirt with the phrase: ‘In my big sister era’.

“Adding a little more love to our family…” Shaughna penned.