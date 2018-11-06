Sexiest man alive: This absolute beaut has stolen the crown

People have launched their 33rd sexist man alive and hold onto your horses – cause one silver fox has stolen the crown.

Heartthrob Idris Elba has been named as the ride of 2018.

It mightn't be on par with his title of Order of the British Empire for his contribution to drama – but we aren't complaining.

However, the British actor did pen on Instagram that he was "honoured and thankful," for the title.

Speaking to the publication, Idris reacted to the news by saying: “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today'" – so basically, us every day…

"But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise, an ego boost for sure,” he added.

However, the actor confessed that he wasn't always the absolute stud that audiences see on HBO's The Wire.

And believe it or not, the 46-year-old actually did go through an awkward phase – so there's hope for us all.

“I was very tall and skinny,” he explained, despite playing a range of sports in school.

“And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit."

But it was facial hair that came to the rescue and made this beaut blossom – thank you puberty.

"As soon as I could grow a moustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a moustache, had some muscles, bonkers,” he said.

His sexy credentials are just being a hotty, successful and talented – he also loves his kids and is a hands-on dad – SWOON.

He has two children, 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and four-year-old, Winston.

“Being witness to the birth of my children is the biggest and best thing ever,” he confessed.

“I’m super doting, big hugs, kisses, lots of love-yous. I’m sure my daughter’s like, ‘All right Dad, chill out.’ My son is still at that age where he loves a cuddle.”

If you're thinking you'd like to bag this beaut – think again.

He's off the market as he is due to say I do to 29-year-old model, Sabrina Dhowre.

I know, I know – we are devastated too, but they look totes adorable together.