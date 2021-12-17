Sex and the City’s Chris Noth denies sexual assault allegations

Sex and the City actor Chris Noth has responded to allegations of sexual assault made against him by two women.

The allegations were first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday evening, after the two women, who do not know one another, separately approached the publication a few months ago.

The women used pseudonyms, Zoe and Lily, to protect their identities. Zoe alleges that Noth sexually assaulted her in 2004 when she was 22-years-old and working in an entry level role at an LA firm where Noth frequently visited.

Meanwhile Lily was 25-years-old when Noth, who would have been 60-years-of-age at the time, allegedly assaulted her in 2015, in New York. Lily claims she was working as a waitress at the time, and met Noth through work.

Responding to these allegations for the first time, Chris has deemed them “categorically false”.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” the 67-year-old actor said in a statement. “These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual,” he continued, adding, “It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the resurgence of Sex and the City, and news of the highly anticipated revival, And Just Like That, triggered Zoe and Lily to come forward, knowing that Noth would reprise his beloved role as Mr. Big.