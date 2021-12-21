Sex and the City stars speak out after Chris Noth’s sexual assault allegations

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have spoken out in response to sexual assault allegations made against their And Just Like That co-star Chris Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the Sex and the City actresses wrote in a joint statement shared on Monday.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the statement continued.

Last week The Hollywood Reporter published an article whereby two separate women came forward, claiming to have been sexually assaulted by The Good Wife actor Chris Noth. One woman, who used a pseudonym Zoe, alleges that Noth assaulted her in 2004, while she was working in a high-profile LA firm.

The other woman, who used a pseudonym Lily, claims that Noth assaulted her in 2014, when she was 25-years-old at the time and working as a waitress in a New York club.

Noth has adamantly denied these allegations, referring to them as “categorically false.”

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” the 67-year-old actor said in a statement. “These stories could've been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago—no always means no—that is a line I did not cross.”

“The encounters were consensual,” he continued, adding, “It's difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don't know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following these allegations, it was confirmed by Universal Television and CBS just yesterday, that Noth will no longer be filming episodes of The Equaliser.