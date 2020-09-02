Sex and the City fans are going to love Netflix’s Emily in Paris

Netflix just dropped the trailer for their new show, Emily in Paris, and we're in love! The 10 episode romantic comedy series will hit the streaming service on October 2.

Lily Collins stars as Emily, a young and ambitious twenty-something-year-old, who lands herself the dream job in Paris, when the company she works for in Chicago, unexpectedly acquires a French luxury marketing firm. Emily is tasked with providing her new, dubious colleagues with the "American point of view" along with revamping their social media strategy.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

Source: instagram.com/emilyinparis

Darren Star, creator of the infamous HBO series, Sex and the City, is also leading the way with Emily in Paris, as show writer and producer. That's not all though, as fashions fiends will be pleased to know that Sex and the City costume designer, Patricia Field, has once again worked her magic as a costume consultant for Emily in Paris, along with Marylin Fitoussi.

Other co-stars on the show include Ashley Park of Broadway's Mean Girls, along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu from Call My Agent! and Lucas Bravo of Smart Ass.

This hotly anticipated new series is set to be a feel-good, rom-com with a modern and fresh perspective. We for one, can't wait to binge Emily in Paris like there's no tomorrow!

Check out the full trailer here: