Several huge stars join the cast of upcoming Irish Netflix film

Netflix has just announced the amazing cast-list for their upcoming Irish animated feature film, My Father's Dragon.

Featuring quite a few Hollywood names, this impressive cast list includes Chris O’Dowd (The Starling, Bridesmaids), Whoopi Goldberg (Sister Act), Jacob Tremblay (Wonder, Luca), Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), Rita Moreno (West Side Story, Singin’ In The Rain), Judy Greer (27 Dresses, 13 Going On 30) along with husband and wife duo Adam Brody (The OC) and Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl).

Other famous faces joining the cast of My Father's Dragon include Golshifteh Farahani (Body Of Lies), Dianne Wiest (In Treatment), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife), Yara Shahidi (Black-ish), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), Mary Kay Place (Diane), Spence Moore II (The Wonder Years) and Ian McShane (The John Wick franchise).

From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honoured children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett.

This exciting new film follows the character Elmer, who finds himself struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, and so he runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued.

Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime.

While Netflix have yet to announce an official premiere date for My Father's Dragon, we're hopeful that we won't have too much longer to wait!