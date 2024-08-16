Serena Williams marks daughter Adira’s first birthday with sweet snaps

Serena Williams is celebrating her baby girl!

Yesterday (August 15), the retired tennis champion marked the first birthday of her second child, Adira.

Serena welcomed Adira last August with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The couple are also parents to their firstborn daughter, Olympia (6), whom they welcomed in September 2017.

In honour of Adira’s special day, Serena has now chosen to share a first glimpse into a pregnancy photoshoot that she took part in before Adira’s birth.

Last night, the 42-year-old took to Instagram to upload three separate posts, all featuring photos from her pregnancy with Adira.

The beautiful images showcase Serena cradling her blossoming bump, as she poses with Alexis and Olympia. One of the snaps also sees little Olympia kissing her mother’s baby bump.

“A year ago today – August 15th – I gave birth to my second baby girl, Adira River Ohanian. She is a true light. Here’s a peek inside my maternity shoot,” Serena penned in her first caption, before going on to reflect on adjusting to being a mum-of-two.

“Olympia is always there for me. Before having a second child, I always wondered, ‘How could I love anything as much as I love @olympiaohanian?’ Then Adira came along …” the sports star teased.

“She is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet and so strong!!! You see, God makes your heart get bigger. Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed. My heart simply now is doubled the size and I have a greater capacity to love more!” Serena added sweetly.

Following the unveiling of her pregnancy photoshoot, many of Serena’s 17.3M followers have been taking to her comments section to express their delight.

“Such a beautiful way to put it!! A mother’s love is very special!!” one fan replied.

“You made the perfect most amazing babies, love y'all so much,” another exclaimed.

“These pictures are stunning—wow! They truly capture the beauty of motherhood. It’s hard to believe it’s been a whole year, time is flying by!” a third fan added.