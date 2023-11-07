Serena Williams details how daughter finds being a big sister

Serena is opening up about life as a mum-of-two.

The tennis pro and her husband Alexis Ohanian are proud parents to their six-year-old daughter Olympia and their newborn baby girl Adira, whom they welcomed into the world in August.

As she has been settling into life as a mum-of-two, Serena has revealed how her eldest daughter is finding being a big sister.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Williams explained, “She's navigating it. She loves it”.

“Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis”, she went on to reveal.

The 42-year-old then admitted that Olympia was hoping to have a baby sister as Serena said, “And she prayed for a sister”.

Serena then reflected on when she was still pregnant with Adira and was worried she wouldn’t be able to love her second child as much as she loves her first born.

“I was worried. I was like, ‘OK, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia’”, the tennis star admitted before confirming, “It works. I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out”.

After welcoming Adira into the world at the end of summer, Alexis shared a sweet tribute to his wife and gave an insight into how life was as a family-of-four.

Sharing a snap of himself, Serena and their two daughters to his 809K Instagram followers he penned, “I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama”.

“Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter”.

The tech entrepreneur also posted snaps of Olympia meeting her little sister and said, “I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister”.