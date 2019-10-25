Sentence hearing for Ana Kriegel’s murderers to take place on Tuesday

A sentence hearing for the two boys who murdered Ana Kriegel will take place next week.

The hearing will include a summary of evidence and a statement by Ana’s parents.

It is believed the hearing will take a full day.

Boy A and Boy B were 13-years-old when they lured the young girl to a desolate house in Lucan and murdered her.

The boys, who are now aged 15, were found guilty of murder earlier this year. Boy A was also found guilty of aggravated sexual assault.