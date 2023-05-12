Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander welcomes birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Maya Vander and her husband David Miller as they have announced the birth of their rainbow baby.

The Selling Sunset star kept her pregnancy quiet until a week ago when she revealed she was expecting a baby girl after suffering a heartbreaking stillbirth in 2021 and a tragic miscarriage six months later.

Sharing the wonderful news that she has given birth to her daughter to her 1.3M Instagram followers, Maya posted an adorable snap of her and David in the hospital with their baby girl on Maya’s chest.

Credit: Maya Vander Instagram

The real estate agent revealed that the couple decided to call their bundle of joy Emma, a name of German origin which means ‘whole’ or ‘universal’.

Vander captioned the post, “Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby! This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media”.

“I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”.

Credit: Maya Vander Instagram

The 39-year-old continued, “Thank you so much @femcareobgyn and dr Senemar. Thank you to the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital”.

“I will forever be grateful and yes I’m wearing a mask because of course I had the worse cold but I made it to push a baby with full stuffy nose;)”, she added.

Many of Maya’s Selling Sunset co-stars headed to the comments to congratulate her and David on the birth of their daughter.

Emma Hernan wrote, “BABY EMMA!!!! So in love and so happy for your family! Best mama ever!!!”.

Credit: Maya Vander Instagram

“So in love and so happy!!! Love you Maya!! your Angel baby”, penned Heather Rae El Moussa, who recently welcomed her son Tristan into the world.

Newly-wed Chrishell Stuase added, “So so happy for youuuuuu. ANGEL”.

Baby Emma will be joining her older siblings- four-year-old Aiden and three-year-old Elle.

Congratulations again to the couple on their exciting news.