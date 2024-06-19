Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi discusses lavish party for Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi has been opening up about a lavish party she organised for Nick Cannon.

The Selling Sunset star and Masked Singer presenter share a one-year-old son named Legendary together.

To celebrate Father’s Day, Bre held an extravagant party for Nick to show her appreciation for him and to thank him for being such a good dad to their baby boy.

While posting a video from the get-together to her 1.4M Instagram followers, Tiesi also revealed that she marked her grandmother and dad’s birthdays at the same time.

The footage shows the elaborate details Bre included for Nick, including balloons that Legendary decorated for him, a shoe painting station where he and his son designed runners together, and ‘NO. 1 Dad’ decor throughout the array of food and drinks at the gathering.

In the caption of the post, Bre wrote, “This year Father’s Day we not only celebrated daddy, but also, both my grandma and Dad’s birthday!!”.

“ANDDD boy a time was had!! Thank you so much to all the vendors who help make these memories”.

On Father’s Day, the 33-year-old penned a heartfelt tribute to the father of her son, sharing her gratitude for him.

Alongside a collection of adorable photos from the bash, Bre wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to the most Ncredible father and person!”.

“Words can’t express the depth of my gratitude and appreciation for you and all that you do for our family. We love you and we will celebrate you today and everyday”.

Nick, who is a dad to 12 children, recently revealed to People how he was planning to spend Father’s Day with all of his little ones.

He explained, “It's definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day”.

“It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff. It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day”.

Nick then explained that even though he’ll be filming The Masked Singer on June 16, “probably a lot of kids would be on set”, and admitted when it comes to presents, it’s “about arts and crafts gifts”.

“I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love. My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up”.