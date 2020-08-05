White Moose Cafe won’t serve influencers who break quarantine

The White Moose Cafe's Paul Stenson has revealed that influencers who should be in quarantine will be refused service. He took to Facebook to express his disgust about the number of Irish influencers who have travelled abroad and have ignored the quarantine rules.

He wrote: "It has been brought to my attention that a number of Irish influencers who have recently returned from red list countries have shown a blatant disregard for public health advice by not restricting their movements upon return. One girl flew home from Spain and the very next day posted to her Instagram story asking followers if they wanted to see what she was buying in an Aldi store.

"Another was spotted in a city centre restaurant a day after flying in from Ibiza. Another Instagram personality threw a large birthday party 3 days after flying in from another red zone."

He stressed, "If we are made aware that an influencer is in our cafe during their 14-day quarantine period, they will be removed from the premises immediately. I know these people think that the world revolves around them and that they are somehow above the regulations, but they need a serious wake up call.

"These self-entitled, inconsiderate, regulation-flouting influencers may not care about putting their own friends and family at risk, but under no circumstances will they jeopardise the safety of my staff and customers."

The Government has urged the public to isolate for 14 days if returning from a country that is not on the green list, however, this has been ignored time and time again. People should only travel unless it is essential and as far as we're aware going to Ibiza and taking photos on the beach is not classed as essential travel.

How do you feel about this move? Do you agree with what the White Moose Cafe is doing?