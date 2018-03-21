Selena Gomez’s homage to body positivity reminds us to self care

Selena Gomez is decidedly one of the most stunning creatures on the planet.

While some may argue that Selena perpetuates standardised beauty ideals, the singer is taking a stand to show her support for the body positivity movement.

In a video she shared to her Instagram page, Selena showcases her friends enjoying a boat trip in Sydney, seemingly totally by body shame.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The post speaks out against the cycle of shame and comparison many people find themselves in when they feel body negative.

'The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfil society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,' she captioned the post.

'I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.'

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 19, 2018 at 9:56pm PDT

The self-love advocate has been through a lot in the past 12 months, and is celebrating her body for it's strength after surviving an essential kidney transplant surgery.

It is refreshing to see celebs promote body positivity so completely.

Hear hear, Selena, hear hear.