See Jennifer Lopez star in new trailer for Netflix sci-fi Atlas

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for their upcoming sci-fi film Atlas.

Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez, who plays the role of data analyst Atlas Shepherd.

The movie, set to air on the streaming giant on May 24, has been written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite, and directed by Brad Peyton (Ramage).

In the new trailer, which was dropped earlier today, we see an injured and scared Lopez asking, “Do you copy?”, while trying to get in contact with her communications team.

The daunting message, “The future of humanity is in her hands”, flashes on-screen between shots of stormy weather, explosions and flying robots.

Credit: Netflix

Towards the end of the teaser clip and after JLo’s flying vessel goes down, she wearily says, “Mission control, this is Atlas Shepherd. Do you hear me?”.

According to Netflix’s Tudum synopsis of the upcoming movie, “Atlas Shepherd (Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past”.

“But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it”.

As well as starring Jennifer Lopez, the cast includes Simu Liu (Barbie), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Gregory James Cohan (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Lana Parrilla (The Lincoln Lawyer), Abraham Popoola (Andor), and Mark Strong (Kingsman: The Secret Service).

Atlas lands on Netflix on May 24.

Watch the full teaser trailer below: