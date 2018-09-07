Seaside Dreams: 10 most Instagrammable places in Galway

Galway has been the ultimate getaway this summer, and it is easy to see why.

Its seaside location sets up some gorgeous views, especially when the sun is out and sparkling across the bay.

Visitors are often posting these charming spots on social media, showing off their chill holiday vibes by the beach. But what locations are most popular?

Here are the ten top Instagrammable places in Galway, according to the Ultimate Galway Guide:

1. Aran Islands

These dangerous rocky aisles guard the mouth of Galway, and their high height allows for some breath-taking ocean views.

2. Salthill Pier

Built in the 1840s, this famous pier doubles as a diving board in the summer as people love to swim in its surrounding open waters.

3. Claddagh

Located in the centre of Galway city, this former fishing village marks the meeting of River Corrib and Galway Bay.

4. Galway Races

Who doesn't love dressing for the races, looking fab like Kate Middleton in eccentric sun hats and sleek, summer dresses?!

5. Kylemore Abbey

This Benedictine monastery is nearly 100 years old, and its classic Victorian Walled garden makes it a must-see spot.

6. Ashford Castle

This refurbished hotel used to be a Norman castle dating back to the 13th century and is surrounded by 350 acres of green parkland.

7. Connemara National Park

This giant national park will be your new background with its lining mountains, bogs, and grasslands filled with beautiful wildlife.

8. Sky Road Clifden

The 11km loop takes you across stunning scenery from the rugged coastline to the renowned 12 Ben Mountains.

9. Eyre Square

In the heart of Galway city, the square is packed with shoppers frequenting its many stores and seasonal markets.

10. Spanish Arch

This iconic piece of history was built in 1584 to protect merchant ships from looting, but now it's the perfect place to enjoy icecream with an seaside vista.

Galway is the perfect place to stay for a weekend holiday with its stunning scenery, shopping centres, nature trails, and electric night life.

The historic city's dazzling scenery makes the most enchanting Insta snaps.