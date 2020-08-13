Search underway for two missing women in Galway Bay

A search is underway for two missing women in Galway. It is understood that the women, aged in their 20s and teens, went missing after paddle boarding in Galway Bay.

The emergency services were alerted last night at 10pm.

The search, which was launched last night, is being coordinated by the Irish Coast Guard.

The Rescue 118 helicopter, two RNLI lifeboats and two coast guard units are taking part in the search for the young women.

