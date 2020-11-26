These Cherry Cheesecake Jars are an absolute must-try

These little cheesecake pots are super scrumptious and simple to make. The crunchy, nutty base is a perfect contrast to the silky smooth, creamy filling, with the cherry sauce adding a delicious touch of fruity zing.

Serves 4

Ingredients:

130g walnuts, finely chopped

Half a packet of digestive biscuits, crushed

1 tbsp butter

220g cream cheese

110g Greek yogurt

2 tbsp honey

5ml vanilla extract

150g cherries

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

4 clean jars, small jam jars are great for this recipe or small tumblers if you don’t have jars

Method:

Start by making the crust. Simply process your walnuts and biscuits in a food processor until they are fine crumbs.

Add the butter and process for another 30 seconds.

Spoon the biscuit base into the four jam jars and press down firmly with the back of the spoon.

Place in the fridge to chill while you make the topping.

To make the topping, combine the cream cheese, yoghurt, honey and vanilla together in a bowl. Give it a good mix until all ingredients are combined and it has a smooth consistency.

Take your jars out of the fridge and spoon your cream cheese mix on top. Smooth down the top with the back of your spoon.

Return to fridge and leave to set for 3 hours.

About 30 minutes before taking your cheese cakes out of the fridge make the cherry sauce.

Remove the stalks from the cherries and cut them in half. Leave a few full ones for the top.

Pour them into your food processor and process on full for about 30 seconds until they are smooth. Add the sugar and lemon juice and process for another 30 seconds

Pour the cherry puree into a sieve to get rid of any lumps and to ensure a smooth consistency.

Take the jars from the fridge and spoon the cherry sauce over the cream cheese. Top with the leftover cherries and serve.