Scott Thomas confesses why he is joining Love Island: All Stars

Scott Thomas has confessed the meaningful reason why he has chosen to sign up for Love Island: All Stars.

The 36-year-old was announced yesterday (January 7) as part of the lineup for this year’s new series of Love Island: All Stars. Scott, who initially starred in the second series of Love Island in 2016, will be one of the oldest contestants on this year’s All Stars.

Now, the reality star – who is also the brother of former soap stars Adam Thomas and Ryan Thomas – has taken the opportunity to reveal why he has decided to step back into the villa.

Last night, Scott took to Instagram to post a video message to his 1.1M followers to share his “own reasons” for signing up.

“You’re probably thinking, ‘Wow, are you not too old now, Scott? You’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve moved on.’ For me, Love Island completely changed my whole life. It completely transformed the trajectory I was on,” he recalled, adding: “You don’t really get many chances to go back and do something life-changing for a second time.”

“The biggest reason I’m going back is because I want to go on there and show the new version of me. I’ve been on a crazy journey over the last few years of sobriety, self-development, and when I was on there all those years ago, I was 27, but I was still very much a little boy,” Scott admitted.

“I didn’t really know myself and I didn’t really know how to handle situations and everything else. I’m hoping this time round, I get to go on and put my best foot forward and show the world the new Scott,” he praised.

“I’m not going to be perfect. I’m not going to get everything right, but I’m just looking forward to going over there, switching off from the world for a bit. I feel like I need something new in my life. I need a new challenge, and hopefully I’ll meet someone! At the end of the day, I’m still single,” Scott concluded teasingly.

Love Island: All Stars begins on January 13 at 9pm on ITV2.