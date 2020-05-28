Scott Disick and Sofia Richie break-up after 3 years together

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split up after three years together. The couple are “technically split but Sofia has been in touch with Scott,” a source told E! News.

It is understood that Sofia needed some time to herself and wants to do her own thing, “There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them.”

Scott wants to focus on improving his health and wellbeing, especially after his recent time in rehab.

"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split.

“Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken [the] majority of her stuff out of Scott's house," the insider added.

Scott has been spending time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children. The family travelled to Canyon Point in Utah to celebrate Scott’s 37th birthday last weekend, despite the fact that California has advised residents against non-essential travel.

A source told E! "Kourtney knows how to handle Scott and he is always in a better headspace when he gets to spend time with his kids. She has really been there for him since his rehab exit, and has had a lot of sympathy towards him."

The entrepreneur is focused on getting better and has reached out to therapists about what he can do to help.