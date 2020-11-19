SHEmazing!
‘Scarred for life’: Kailyn Lowry’s kids walk in while she’s having sex

While we all worry about scarring our kids for life, Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry’s kids apparently scarred her!

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about the whole embarrassing ordeal on her podcast, Big Mamas No Drama

“I won't tell the story because I don't want to put my kids on blast,” the mom-of-four stated, before adding, “Like, I'm more scarred for life than they are because I'm like, f**k, if they didn't have questions before, I don't know if they do. So, do I need to address them?”

Chatting with her co-host, Vee Rivera, 28-year-old Kailyn went on to say, “It's f**king life, and that's the thing. I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast, because I feel like I'm scared someone's going to call CPS, you know?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“But it's really part of f**king life. People have kids and they still want to have sex. We're all human, right? Of course, I wouldn't be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, ‘Wow, I hope he's not traumatized,” Kailyn wondered.

Kailyn shot to fame in 2010 on MTV’s reality series 16 and Pregnant, followed by the popular spin-off series, Teen Mom 2, which she’s appeared in for all eight seasons.

She’s also the proud mum to her four boys, 10-year-old Isaac, seven-year-old Lincoln, two-year-old Lux, and little Romello Creed, whom she gave birth to this past July.

