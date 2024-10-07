Scarlett Moffatt gets emotional as fans praise her new ‘passion’ hobby

Scarlett Moffatt has received huge praise for bravely pursuing her ‘passion’ hobby of dancing.

The former Gogglebox star – who welcomed her first child Jude in June of last year with her fiancé Scott Dobinson – has shared that she has started competing in dance again, 15 years after she initially quit.

Earlier today, Scarlett took to her Instagram account to post a video clip of herself competing in a recent competition with her dance partner Craig Andrew Taylor.

In the caption of her post, Scarlett went on to confirm that she achieved huge success in the competition, but that she felt nervous to pursue her dream of dance because of her figure.

“This is your sign to not wait to follow your passion, just do it,” Scarlett began in the caption of her post.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner then went on to detail her previous worries about dancing due to a lack of body confidence.

“Here I am size 18, had a c section a year ago & haven’t danced in 15 years. A month ago I made the decision to do something that made my heart fill with joy… dance!! I thought, ‘Stop making excuses Scarlett,’” she explained.

“Not only did I get on the wintergardens dance floor. But I made every final & came home with two 2nd places and two 3rd places, never been so nervous but so proud of myself,” she gushed further.

Scarlett then concluded her sweet update by thanking the competition organisers for hosting “an amazingly professional and slick competition”.

Following her heartwarming reveal, Scarlett has received an abundance of praise from her 2.4M followers for pursuing her dreams.

“Huge congratulations for you, this is amazing. Doing what you love no matter what, I hope that it brings you joy xx,” one fan replied.

“You look bloody gorgeous xx you dance so well,” another responded.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse also commented on Scarlett’s post, as she praised: “This is so good I’m so down for you dancing and COMPETING, CONGRATS”.