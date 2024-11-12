Scarlett Moffatt celebrates one year of engagement with fiancé Scott

Scarlett Moffatt has given an update on her wedding plans!

Tomorrow (November 13), the former Gogglebox star will be celebrating the one year anniversary of her engagement to her fiancé, Scott Dobinson.

At the time, the couple’s engagement came five months after they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Jude.

Now, ahead of the special celebrations, Scarlett has been giving her fanbase an update on her progress with her wedding plans so far!

Earlier today, Scarlett took to her Instagram stories to re-share her engagement announcement post from last November.

“How have we been engaged a whole year,” the 34-year-old penned alongside the post.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner then went on to confess that wedding planning has taken a back seat with her husband-to-be.

“Ok time to plan the wedding. Don’t know where we start, but I’m excited,” she teased further.

In a separate post, Scarlett then shared a glimpse of a personalised artwork that she keeps in her home. The sweet drawing showcases a sketch of Scott’s hand placing a ring on her finger, with the date of Scott’s proposal written below.

“Let’s get planning ‘hint hint,’” Scarlett joked in another message.

Scarlett and Scott first started dating in 2018, but the pair knew each other for more than 15 years before their romance began.

On November 13 of last year, Scarlett thrilled fans when she confirmed her engagement to Scott.

The mum-of-one revealed a glimpse into Scott’s proposal, which featured baby Jude wearing a baby grow with the phrase: ‘Mummy will you marry my Daddy?’

Scott also decorated their living room with rose petals, candles, heart-shaped balloons, and light-up letters with the words ‘Marry Me’.

At the time, the reality star gushed: “Walked in to find my soulmate on one knee, with baby Jude wearing the cutest outfit asking the question ‘Mammy will you marry Daddy.’ The most perfect proposal in my favourite place, our home.”

Scarlett added: “I truly am on cloud nine, feel so lucky, it feels incredible being able to share this with you all, I always wished for this."